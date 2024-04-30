Patanjali ad case: SC slams Uttarakhand's Licensing Authority for inaction, … ‘eyes shut deliberately’
The Supreme Court flayed the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for delay in taking action on Patanjali's misleading advertisements case, expressing dissatisfaction with its explanation.
The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday came down heavily on Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for inaction in Patanjali's misleading advertisements case, and expressed dissatisfaction over the explanation offered by authority.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message