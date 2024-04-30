The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday came down heavily on Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for inaction in Patanjali 's misleading advertisements case, and expressed dissatisfaction over the explanation offered by authority.

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah observed that the licensing authority got activated to take action in accordance with the law only after the apex court's April 10 order.

“Be honest to court if you want sympathy and compassion. Our main concern is whether you took action in accordance with law. It appears Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority acted only after apex court's April 10 order," the bench observed, as per quoted by newswire PTI.

The top court said its main concern is whether the licensing body took action in accordance with the law in the matter. The bench has posted the matter for hearing on May 14.

It has also asked counsel of Yog Guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali executive Acharya Balkrishna to file on record the original page of each newspaper in which public apology was issued.

The apex court has exempted both Ramdev and Balkrishna from making personal appearances at the next date of hearing.

These remarks came after the Uttarakhand government on Monday suspended licences of at least 14 products manufactured by Patanjali's Divya Pharmacy. The products have been suspended with immediate effect.

Among the products that have been suspended are: Swasari Gold, Swasari Vati, Bronchom, Swasari Pravahi, Swasari Avaleha, Mukta Vati Extra Power, Lipidom, BP Grit, Madhugrit and Madhunashini Vati Extra Power, 'Livamrit Advance', 'Livogrit', 'Eyegrit Gold' and 'Patanjali Drishti Eye Drop',

Earlier, while hearing the matter on April 10 too, the SC has pulled up the licensing authority for inaction. It added that the matter was not going to be taken lightly as the body appeared to have kept its "eyes shut deliberately".

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!