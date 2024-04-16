Patanjali ads case: Supreme Court adjourns Ramdev, Balkrishna contempt case to April 23
Supreme Court granted Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna one week to rectify their alleged contempt following their lawyers' offer of a public apology. The next hearing is scheduled for April 23
Supreme Court on Tuesday granted one week for Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna to rectify alleged contempt, following an offer of public apology by their lawyers. The apex court has asked Ramdev and Balkrishna to remain present in court during the next hearing scheduled for April 23.