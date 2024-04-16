Supreme Court granted Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna one week to rectify their alleged contempt following their lawyers' offer of a public apology. The next hearing is scheduled for April 23

Supreme Court on Tuesday granted one week for Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna to rectify alleged contempt, following an offer of public apology by their lawyers. The apex court has asked Ramdev and Balkrishna to remain present in court during the next hearing scheduled for April 23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“You are not so innocent that you didn't know what we said in earlier order", SC on Tuesday told firm's MD Balkrishna during hearing.

In the last hearing, the bench pulled up the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for failing to take action on misleading ads published by Patanjali Ayurveda. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

