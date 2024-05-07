Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Patanjali ads case: Supreme Court warns celebrities, influencers against endorsing misleading ads

Patanjali ads case: Supreme Court warns celebrities, influencers against endorsing misleading ads

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Supreme Court said there are Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) guidelines which call for influencers to be transparent about paid endorsements.

File photo: Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court on Tuesday said celebrities, social media influencers, and others who endorse products “are equally responsible" for misleading advertisements. The apex court was hearing the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) case against Patanjali Ayurved over misleading ads.

“We are of the opinion that the advertisers or the advertising agencies or endorsers are equally responsible for issuing false and misleading advertisements," the Supreme Court Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah noted.

"Endorsements by public figures, influencers, celebrities etc go a long way in promoting a product and it is imperative for them to act with responsibility when endorsing any product in the course of advertisements," it added.

They also noted that there are Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) guidelines which call for influencers to be transparent about paid endorsements.

