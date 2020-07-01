Patanjali can sell Coronil but not as 'cure' to coronavirus

HARIDWAR/NEW DELHI : Patanjali Ayurved on Wednesday said there are no government restrictions on selling Coronil, a medicine the company launched last week, as a medicine for coronavirus but is now calling it a product to manage the deadly infectious disease.

At a press conference in Haridwar, Yoga guru Ramdev said the AYUSH Ministry has said that Patanjali did an “an appropriate job for COVID-19 management".

The government confirmed that Patanjali Ayurved can sell its product Coronil but not as a cure for coronavirus, news agency PTI reported.

The AYUSH Ministry said it has only given permission to sell this particular formulation as immunity booster and not as a medicinal cure for COVID-19, the PTI said.

Ramdev said, he want to tell people who want to try these medicines that there is no restriction on their sale now and they will be available in a kit everywhere in the country from today.

The Yoga guru further said AYUSH Ministry had asked him to use the term “Covid management" in place of “Covid treatment".

Even while backtracking on the describing Coronil as “treatment" for COVID-19, the company stuck to its claim that the medicine's trial on mild to moderately ill patients was successful.

Patanjali said the AYUSH Ministry has “categorically agreed" that the company had “appropriately worked on COVID-19 management".

“Now there is no difference of opinion between AYUSH Ministry and Patanjali," it added.

“As per the ministry, Patanjali is allowed to manufacture and distribute its Diva Coronil tablet, Divya Swasari Vati and Divya Anu Talia across India, as per the manufacturing licences granted by State Licensing Authority, Ayurvedic and Unani Services, Govt of Uttarakhand," it said.

