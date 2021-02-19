OPEN APP
Patanjali claims 'the first evidence-based medicine for Covid-19'
In June last year, Patanjali had launched 'Coronil'. (ANI)

1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 11:16 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Ramdev has released a scientific research paper on the 'first evidence-based medicine for Covid-19 by Patanjali'
  • In June last year, Patanjali had launched 'Coronil and Swasari', what it claims is the Ayurvedic cure for treating Covid-19

Yoga Guru Ramdev has released a scientific research paper on the 'first evidence-based medicine for Covid-19 by Patanjali'. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were also present at the event.

In June last year, Patanjali had launched 'Coronil and Swasari', what it claims is the Ayurvedic cure for treating Covid-19, which they said has been shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on affected patients, at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. Acharya Balkrishna.

Also Read | Turnout modest for second covid shot

"Our Covid-19 immunity boosters are solely abstract and compounds of Ayurvedic herbs like Giloy, Tulsi, Ashwagandha and have been effective in the treatment of coronavirus patients," Swami Ramdev had said.

Meanwhile, the daily new coronavirus cases in the country climbed to over 13,000 taking India's tally of cases to 1,09,63,394, while the recoveries surged to 1,06,67,741, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am today.

A total of 13,193 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours. The death toll increased to 1,56,111 with 97 daily new fatalities, the data updated showed.

