Patanjali contempt case: SC questions govt inaction; Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna get final chance to file new affidavits
A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah today refused to accept the apologies of Baba Ramdev and Patanjali MD Acharya Balkrishna in a contempt case concerning the apex court's order about the company's misleading advertisements for its medicinal products.
Patanjali Ayurved Misleading Ads Contempt Case: The Supreme Court of India on April 2 questioned the central government on its inaction against misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurved.
