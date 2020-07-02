Yog guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday claimed that there is no restriction on Patanjali Ayurved's Swasari Coronil kit for "COVID management" and now it will be available across the country.

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd said there is no disagreement now between it and the Union ministry, which had last week asked it not to sell the ayurvedic drug till the issue it examined.

Here are the latest developments:

“As per the ministry, Patanjali is allowed to manufacture and distribute its Divya Coronil tablet, Divya Swasarivati and Divya Anu Talia across India, as per the manufacturing licences granted by State Licensing Authority, Ayurvedic and Unani Services, Govt of Uttarakhand," the company said.

The company got the approval for Coronil and Swasarivati on the basis of their “traditional reported usages" and has now connected them with “modern research-based clinical findings", it said.

The department had said Patanjali had only been given a licence to manufacture an immunity booster.

"Our Covid-19 immunity boosters are solely abstract and compounds of Ayurvedic herbs like Giloy, Tulsi, Ashwagandha and have been effective in the treatment of coronavirus patients," said Swami Ramdev.

Uttarakhand Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice R C Khulbe issued notices to Patanjali, the Centre, the state government and other agencies, seeking their reply over a PIL accusing the firm of misleading people with its claim.

Acharya Balakrishna, general secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth, said that Patanjali has carried out clinical trials for more than ten diseases like dengue, hypertension, asthma, swine flu and it’s not the first time that they are conducting virology trials.

