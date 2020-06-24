Patanjali launches coronavirus medicine. Latest developments in 7 points

Patanjali on Tuesday launched Corona Special Kit, what it claims is the Ayurvedic cure for treating COVID-19, which they said has been shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on affected patients, at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar.

After the news of the launch of claimed Covid cure went viral, Ministry of AYUSH took cognizance of the reports and stated that the facts and details of the stated scientific study are not known to the Ministry.

Here are latest developments on Patanjali's Coronil cure kit

1) Patanjali has also been asked for details of the sample size, sites and hospitals where the research study was conducted and the Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, the AYUSH ministry said.

2) The AYUSH ministry on Tuesday asked yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved to provide “at the earliest" the composition and other details of the medicine it claimed is for the treatment of COVID-19, and ordered the firm to stop advertising the product until the "issue" is examined.

3) The Ayush ministry has also requested the concerned State Licensing Authority of the Uttarakhand government to provide copies of license and product approval details of the ayurvedic medicines being claimed for the treatment of covid -19.

4) Patanjali Ayurved CEO on Tuesday said the firm gave all the information about its newly launched Covid-19 medicine to Ministry of AYUSH. On Twitter, Acharya Balkrishna said "communication gap has been done away with".

5) "This govt provides encouragement and pride to Ayurveda. Communication gap has been done away with and we have 100% fulfilled all standard parameters for Randomised Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trials. We've given info for the same to Ministry of AYUSH," Balkrishna said on Twitter.

6) Patanjali claims that a mail regarding the clinical trail at NIMS Rajasthan was sent to the AYUSH ministry on 2 June.

7) The Corona kit, priced at ₹545, would be available pan India within a week. The kit will have medicines for 30 days. This is not an immunity booster but a coronavirus cure, Ramdev said.

