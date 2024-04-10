Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  ‘Concerned officers should be suspended’: Supreme Court raps U'khand govt for no action against Patanjali

‘Concerned officers should be suspended’: Supreme Court raps U'khand govt for no action against Patanjali

Livemint

  • Supreme Court pulls up Uttarakhand government for not taking action against Patanjali Ayurved for violation of law.

New Delhi, Apr 2 (ANI): Yog Guru Baba Ramdev arrives to appear before the Supreme Court in the misleading advertisement case filed against the Patanjali Ayurveda, in New Delhi on Tuesday. He tendered an unconditional apology before the Supreme Court for violating the apex court's order for misleading advertisements of Patanjali's medicinal products. (ANI Photo)

Supreme Court on Wednesday pulls up the Uttarakhand government for not taking action against Patanjali Ayurved for violation of the law.

As reported by ANI, “Supreme Court tells Uttarakhand government that it is not going to let it free. All complaints were forwarded to the government. The licensing inspector remained quiet, there is no report by the officer. The concerned officers should be suspended right now."

The apex court further stated, “They say the purpose of the advertisement was to keep people connected with Ayurvedic medicines as if they are the first ones in the world to come up with Ayurvedic medicines."

Also Read: 'Apology only after...': Supreme Court rejects Ramdev's apology in Patanjali misleading ad case

It says the Supreme Court has become a mockery now.

Meanwhile, Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Ramdev, says earlier affidavits have been withdrawn and fresh affidavits have been filed tendering unconditional and unqualified apologies for lapses on their part.

Earlier, on April 2, the highest court had strongly criticized Ramdev and Balkrishna, dismissing their apology as “lip service", PTI reported.

The court also raised concerns about the government's apparent lack of action regarding Patanjali's exaggerated claims about product effectiveness and criticism of allopathic medicine during the peak of the Covid pandemic, questioning why the government chose to keep its “eyes shut".

Also Read: Supreme Court slams Ramdev for Patanjali's misleading ads on health cures, rejects apology

On March 19, the court had instructed Ramdev and Balkrishna to attend a hearing after expressing dissatisfaction with the company's lack of response to a notice regarding the advertising of their products and their claimed medicinal effectiveness.

The apex court had deemed it necessary to issue Ramdev a show cause notice because the advertisements released by Patanjali appeared to contradict the commitments made to the court on November 21, 2023, suggesting his endorsement of the products.

(With inputs from agencies)

