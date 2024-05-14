Patanjali misleading ads case: Supreme Court reserves order on contempt plea against Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna and others
The Supreme Court has also granted Patanjali time to file affidavits to show steps taken to recall ads of the products of which licenses have been suspended; and to recall the medicines in question as well.
Patanjali misleading ads case: The Supreme Court of India (SC) has reserved its order on a contempt plea against Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, and others in the Patanjali misleading advertisements case, ANI reported on May 14.