Patanjali misleading ads: Supreme Court orders removal of online ads, halts sale of suspended products
Patanjali misleading ads: The Supreme Court said that Patanjali should not be allowed to sell products for which licences were suspended. The court also issued six directions to people endorsing the products and broadcasters on the issue of misleading ads.
The Supreme Court asked Patanjali on Tuesday if they were going to take any steps to take down the "misleading advertisements" for Patanjali products, which have now been prohibited but are still available on some online platforms.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message