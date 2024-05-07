The Supreme Court asked Patanjali on Tuesday if they were going to take any steps to take down the "misleading advertisements" for Patanjali products, which have now been prohibited but are still available on some online platforms.

The Supreme Court bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah asked Patanjali, “We want to point out to you, that your misleading ads about your products that have now been prohibited...are still available on various channels on the internet – what are you doing to bring them down?"

Advocate Balbir Singh, appearing on behalf of Patanajali, told the court that the company would come up with a plan to address this concern by the next hearing. "A barrage of these ads were being posted on social media which was completely out of (Patanjali's) control. We are conscious, by next date we would come with a complete plan," he was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against an alleged campaign carried out by Patanjali and its founders against the COVID-19 vaccination drive and modern medicine.

No sale of suspended products: The Supreme Court also said that Patanjali should not be allowed to sell products for which licences were suspended. "If licence is suspended, the product should not be sold. We have to give a notice (otherwise)! The moment it is suspended, from that day they cannot do. The same should be on hold. Take it off," Justice Amanullah said.

Request for personal appearance of Baba Ramdev rejected: According to the report, the court also rejected a request to exempt the personal appearances of Patanjali co-founder Baba Ramdev and Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna. "We had exempted their appearance only for today. Please don't request for further exemption, sorry," Justice Kohli said.

SC pulls up State Licensing authorities: Justice Amanullah told the counsel for one of the State Licensing authorities, "...Suspended means it is out. If it is suspended then how can they sell? You will have to give a notice. You cannot wait."

"Again, we are back to square 1...Do not do everything on our prodding. This is what is bothering...You did not ask them to withdraw. Now, we are asking them. You will have to tell them that suspension means that you cannot deal with them...We are running out of patience against your officers," the judge was quoted by Live Law as saying.

IMA's response on comments against court: The Supreme court also called for the response of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) president in connection with comments made against the court in an April 29 media interview.

The court took strong exception to the comments wherein the IMA president criticised the court for "pointing fingers" at the association during an earlier hearing of the case.

“You (IMA) say the other side (Patanjali Ayurved) is misleading, running your medicine down - but what were you doing?" the court said.

When the lawyer, apperaring for the IMA, said the association's president was actually "praising" the Supreme Court's order, the bench said, “ Let us make it clear: this court is not expecting any pats on the back. This court has also received its share of brickbats. We also have broad shoulders but..!"

A lawyer assured the court that the IMA President's quotes were taken out of context and that he was sorry for having made statements. He urged the court to let him respond by May 14. The court rather issued notice to the IMA president, asking him to respond by May 14.

In an interaction with PTI editors on April 29, IMA president RV Asokan had said it was "unfortunate" that the Supreme Court criticised the association and also some of the practices of private doctors. He was replying to a query about the Supreme Court's observations during a hearing on April 23 when it had said while it was pointing one finger at Patanjali, the remaining four fingers were pointed towards the IMA.

SC's directions on the issue of misleading ads: While issuing an order on Tuesday, May 7, the Supreme Court passed these directions as per Bar and Bench:

1. “Broadcasters or print media to file a self-declaration form before carrying any advertisements, assuring that the advertisement to be carried on its platform complies with Cable Network Rules, Advertising Code etc."

2. “Ministries need to set up a specific procedure which will encourage the consumer to lodge a complaint and for the said complaint to be taken to logical conclusion instead of simply being endorsed or marked."

3. “Persons who endorses a product should have adequate information or experience with specific food product to be endorsed, and it must be ensured that it is must not be deceptive."

4. “Celebrities and social media influencers will be equally liable for misleading ads, if they endorse any deceptive product or service."

5. “The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution ordered to file fresh affidavit on action taken by Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on false or misleading ads, particularly in food and health sector."

6. “The Court took on record that the Central government has decided to withdraw an August 2023 letter putting on hold the invocation of Rule 170 of Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 against misleading AYUSH ads."

