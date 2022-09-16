Patanjali LIVE: Baba Ramdev says group turnover to reach ₹1 lakh cr in next 5 years4 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 12:59 PM IST
- Patanjali press conference live updates: Yoga guru, Baba Ramdev will announce major initial public offering (IPO) plans for 5 of the Patanjali Group companies in the next 5 years during the press conference. Patanjali also aims to outline 'Vision and Mission 2027' and narrate 5 major priorities & goals for next 5 years towards group's contribution in making India self-reliant.