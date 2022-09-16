16 Sep 2022, 12:59 PM IST
Patanjali to also list medicine, wellness, lifestyle units
Currently, only one of the group companies, Patanjali Foods Ltd, is listed on the stock market. The group acquired edible oil company Ruchi Soya Industries in 2019 and renamed it Patanjali Foods this year. Patanjali said it will also list its medicine, wellness and lifestyle units.
16 Sep 2022, 12:40 PM IST
Four Patanjali companies IPOs in next 5 years, announces Baba Ramdev
Yog Guru Baba Ramdev on Friday in New Delhi announced to list four new Patanjali companies to list on Indian bourses. While speaking to media in the national capital of India, the Patanjali patron announced four new Patanjali IPOs initial public offerings) — Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Medicine, Patanjali Wellness and Patanjali Lifestyle. While making these announcements the Yog Guru said that Patanjali group turnover today is ₹40,000 crore, which Patanjali group is mulling to raise up to ₹1 lakh crore in next 5 years.
16 Sep 2022, 12:30 PM IST
Baba Ramdev says Patanjali turnover to reach ₹1 lakh cr in next 5 years
Baba Ramdev while addressing the press conference said that Patanjali turnover to reach ₹1 lakh crore in the next 5 years. Currently, the group turnover is over ₹40,000 cr.
16 Sep 2022, 12:16 PM IST
16 Sep 2022, 12:03 PM IST
Patanjali Press conference agenda
Baba Ramdev will address the media shortly. But before that lets take a look at the agenda of this press conference.
1. To expose conspiracies and efforts of rumour-mongers who spread false facts & figures with vested motive to disparage Patanjali and its Swadeshi Movement in the direction of stronger and healthier India.
2. To outline VISION & MISSION 2027 of Patanjali Group and narrate 5 major priorities & goals for next 5 years towards group's contribution in making India self-reliant.
3. To brief about 5 new IPOs in next 5 years of 5 of Group companies on which special focus will be synchronized in a bid to scale new heights of corporate performance and excel lance on the principles of "PROSPERITY FOR CHARITY" and "COMMIT LESS DELIVER MORE".
16 Sep 2022, 11:32 AM IST
A look at Patanjali's revenue
Patanjali's revenue increased to ₹10,664.46 crore in FY22 compared to ₹9,810.74 crore in the previous fiscal. However, net profit was marginally lower to ₹740.38 crore against ₹745.03 crore in FY22.
The company's FMCG business revenue climbed to ₹9,241.27 crore in FY22 against ₹8,778.03 crore in FY21. While the ayurvedic products business rose to ₹1,273.92 crore versus ₹925.09 crore in FY21.
16 Sep 2022, 11:32 AM IST
Patanjali to invest ₹1,000 cr in Uttarakhand, says Baba Ramdev
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev Wednesday on 14 September had announced that Patanjali Yogpeeth will make investments of more than ₹1,000 crore in Uttarakhand. The investment comes in order to improve public health and promote promote cultural heritage of Uttarakhand. The expedition, jointly organised by Patanjali and the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, aims to explore the medicinal herbs of the state and discover unnamed peaks.
16 Sep 2022, 11:32 AM IST
Baba Ramdev-backed stock may give 20% return in six months: HDFC Securities
On 15 September, Baba Ramdev-backed Patanjali Foods shares hit the headlines for breaching ₹50,000 crore market cap and a new 52-week high of ₹1,415 on BSE. However, the stock retraced from its 52-week high and it is now available at a price of ₹1,343 per share. HDFC Securities sees this retracement as an opportunity to buy. The brokerage believes that Baba Ramdev-backed FMCG stock may go up to ₹1,602 apiece levels in next two quarters. This means, HDFC Securities believes that the stock may surge around 20 per cent in next six months
16 Sep 2022, 11:32 AM IST
Agenda of the Patanjali Press conference
16 Sep 2022, 11:32 AM IST
Baba Ramdev to announce IPO plans of 5 Patanjali Group companies
Baba Ramdev will hold a press conference today at 12 pm in New Delhi. The yoga guru will announce major initial public offering (IPO) plans for 5 of the Patanjali Group companies. Ramdev seeks 5 new IPO plans in the next 5 years.