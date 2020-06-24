Union minister Shripad Naik on Wednesday said that Patanjali Ayurveda has submitted its report on the company's medicine Coronil to the Ayush Ministry. The medicine was launched yesterday with the claim that it can cure coronavirus in seven days.

Naik said that the ministry would look into the report and then decide about giving final permission to the company over the medicine, according to PTI reports.

"Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved coming up with medicines which it claimed were for treatment of COVID-19 was good initiative but due process has to be followed," added Naik.

He was speaking to PTI over phone from New Delhi, a day after his ministry asked Patanjali Ayurved to provide "at the earliest" the composition and other details of the medicine. The ministry had also ordered the firm to stop advertisingthe product until the "issue" is examined.

"Baba Ramdev has produced a new medicine. Whatever research they have done, it should come to the Ayush Ministry for authentication," he said.

"We will be able to speak about it only when we look into the claims. I was told that they (Patanjali) have submitted a report to the ministry. The ministry will look into the report and final permission will be given after going through it," Naik told PTI.

Patanjali on Tuesday launched Corona Special Kit, what it claims is the Ayurvedic cure for treating COVID-19, which they said has been shown 100% favourable results during clinical trials on affected patients, at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar.

After the news of the launch of claimed Covid cure went viral, Ministry of AYUSH took cognizance of the reports and stated that the facts and details of the stated scientific study are not known to the Ministry.

With inputs from PTI

