Patanjali to focus on high-margin premium products
- India’s FMCG industry grew by 7.6% in the December quarter, 2% lower than the year ago, researcher NielsenIQ said
Patanjali Foods, formerly Ruchi Soya Industries, which sells biscuits, edible oil, soya-chunks and honey will launch more high-margin premium products, including cookies, vitamin-gummies and millet-based foods in the next two quarters, Sanjeev Asthana, chief executive, Patanjali Foods, said in an interview.
