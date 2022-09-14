Patanjali to invest 1,000 cr in Uttarakhand, says Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said to improve public health and promote cultural heritage of Uttarakhand, Patanjali Yogpeeth will make investments of more than ₹1,000 crore in the state
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev Wednesday said to improve public health and promote promote cultural heritage of Uttarakhand, Patanjali Yogpeeth will make investments of more than ₹1,000 crore in the state.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev Wednesday said to improve public health and promote promote cultural heritage of Uttarakhand, Patanjali Yogpeeth will make investments of more than ₹1,000 crore in the state.
The Patanjali Yogpeeth founder, who was in Gangotri to flag off an expedition from Gangotri to Rakt Van in the Himalayas, said he will work towards making the state the spiritual and cultural capital of the world."
The Patanjali Yogpeeth founder, who was in Gangotri to flag off an expedition from Gangotri to Rakt Van in the Himalayas, said he will work towards making the state the spiritual and cultural capital of the world."
The expedition, jointly organised by Patanjali and the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, aims to explore the medicinal herbs of the state and discover unnamed peaks.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The expedition, jointly organised by Patanjali and the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, aims to explore the medicinal herbs of the state and discover unnamed peaks.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The yoga guru further added that the world health mission will begin from the state.
The yoga guru further added that the world health mission will begin from the state.
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed hope that the expedition led Acharya Balkrishna will achieves its goal. The expedition will conclude on September 25.
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed hope that the expedition led Acharya Balkrishna will achieves its goal. The expedition will conclude on September 25.
There are ten members in the expedition team which besides Balkrishna, also has NIM principal Colonel Amit Bisht.
There are ten members in the expedition team which besides Balkrishna, also has NIM principal Colonel Amit Bisht.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Yoga guru last Sunday announced to launch the initial public offering (IPO) of his four companies which will then be listed on the stock exchange. In an interview with Zee Business, he said Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Wellness and Patanjali Medicine and Patanjali Lifestyle will be listed on the stock exchange during the next five years.
The Yoga guru last Sunday announced to launch the initial public offering (IPO) of his four companies which will then be listed on the stock exchange. In an interview with Zee Business, he said Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Wellness and Patanjali Medicine and Patanjali Lifestyle will be listed on the stock exchange during the next five years.