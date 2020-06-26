The Rajasthan government has issued a showcause notice to the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMS) in Jaipur over the clinical trial of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd’s controversial drugs ‘Coronil’ and ‘Swashir Vati’ for treatment of covid-19.

“We have served a showcause notice to NIMS on Wednesday seeking a reply from them over their clinical trial in three days. We have asked them why they did not inform us about the trial and seek permission for it," Narrottam Sharma, Rajasthan government’s chief medical and health officer for Jaipur, told Mint.

Sharma said that a reply from the institute is awaited.

The launch of Coronil by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali on Tuesday sparked a controversy after the Ministry of AYUSH, the nodal ministry for Ayurvedic drugs, issued a statement that it was not informed about the scientific study conducted by NIMS in Jaipur based on which the drug was launched.

The company had claimed that its drugs, ‘Coronil’, and ‘Swashir Vati’, had treated 69% covid-19 positive patients in three days of administration of the drug, and all patients after seven days of administration.

The company had claimed that the ‘clinical case study’ was done on 280 patients in several cities. However, the government’s clinical trial registry only listed NIMS, Jaipur as a site for the study of only 120 patients.

Apart from the Rajasthan government, the Uttarakhand government also plans to serve a notice to Patanjali Ayurved for launching a drug claiming to be a cure for Covid-19 when it had only applied for a licence to manufacture an immunity booster against cough and fever.

