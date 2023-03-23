Patent office rejects J&J TB drug move2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 12:24 AM IST
J&J currently has a monopoly through its primary patent on the bedaquiline compound that will expire in July 2023.
New Delhi: The Indian Patent Office on Thursday rejected US pharmaceutical firm Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) attempt to extend its monopoly in India on the TB drug bedaquiline beyond the primary patent’s expiry this July, according to people familiar with the matter.
