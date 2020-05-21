Finance Commission chairman NK Singh on Thursday said with the centre and states substantially increasing their borrowing limits, the path of return to a sustainable debt trajectory will remain challenging in the medium term.

“We must look at much higher growth trajectory in medium term for debt to be manageable. Government has not allowed go waste the opportunity by undertaking far reaching reform initiatives in agriculture, power and one nation and one card. The question is with what lag the reforms will reflect on the medium term for any meaningful impact on the fiscal path," Singh said while briefing reporters after meetings of the committees on Fiscal Consolidation Roadmap and health sector.

The Finance Commission in a statement said the committee noted that both union and state governments will have to make substantive expenditures to tackle the unprecedented situation caused by the covid-19 pandemic. “This, coupled with, the downward pressure on economic activity caused by the pandemic will impact the debt to GDP ratio of the General Government. Considering the uncertainty about emerging outlook, the magnitude of such impact is too early to be assessed now and will need to be carefully monitored over the coming months," it added.

The Finance Commission is in the process of redrawing its earlier recommendation of debt to GDP ratio of 40% of GDP for the centre and 20% of GDP for states by FY25 are no longer feasible with the centre raising its borrowing by ₹4.2 trillion for FY21 and allowing states to borrow up to 5% of GDP in the current fiscal subject to certain conditions. “It does not require an amendment as there is a provision for national emergency in original FRBM act of 2003 that has not been superseded by the subsequent act," he added.

Singh said the commission will wait for the GDP figures of March quarter of FY20 and June quarter of FY21 to make any meaningful assessment for its medium term growth and debt to GDP projections.

On the conditions put on states to raise their borrowing limits from 3% of GSDP to 5%, Singh said additional borrowing by states can not be an automatic right. Singh praised the centre for the move holding it is consistent with basic architecture of fiscal federalism.

About deficit financing by the central bank to meet the growing demand for resources, Singh said the government need not foreclose any option.

Singh said the health experts held that it is difficult to second guess the path of the coronavirus pandemic and the general feeling was that we have to learn to live with it for somewhat longer period till a vaccine is found. The experts advised the immediate focus need to be on high density clusters, addressing the growing pressure on rural India from reverse migration of workers, stepping up tests and treatments; using technology to meet the resource gap in rural India. In the medium term, the experts advised significantly increasing the resource allocation to health sector from the current 0.9% of GDP, testing laboratories at block level. “Experts also advised to explore the feasibility of a national health service in the long run. Medical education in concurrent list gives the option to have a national health service in India," Singh said.

To find the resource gap in the health sector amid the covid-19 pandemic, the 15th Finance Commission (FFC) has asked a high level group under AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria to make fresh recommendations so that theCcommission could include them in its upcoming report.

Share Via