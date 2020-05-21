Path of return to sustainable debt trajectory to remain challenging: NK Singh

Singh said the health experts held that it is difficult to second guess the path of the coronavirus pandemic and the general feeling was that we have to learn to live with it for somewhat longer period till a vaccine is found. The experts advised the immediate focus need to be on high density clusters, addressing the growing pressure on rural India from reverse migration of workers, stepping up tests and treatments; using technology to meet the resource gap in rural India. In the medium term, the experts advised significantly increasing the resource allocation to health sector from the current 0.9% of GDP, testing laboratories at block level. “Experts also advised to explore the feasibility of a national health service in the long run. Medical education in concurrent list gives the option to have a national health service in India," Singh said.