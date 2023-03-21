Yash Raj Films' latest production, Pathaan , has broken records and become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, with a domestic box office collection of over ₹540 crore and crossing the ₹1,000-crore mark worldwide. The movie has celebrated its 50-day theatrical run and is still showing in theatres in countries like the US, Canada, UAE, Egypt, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Now, Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster will have its digital release on Amazon Prime Video on March 22. Here are five reasons to watch Pathaan on Amazon Prime Video.

Action

The film promises to be high on action with Shah Rukh Khan performing several action sequences himself. The film has been shot in international locations like Russia and Dubai, with the promise of breathtaking action sequences and high-octane chases.

Stellar cast

In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan features a strong supporting cast, including Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, who are known for their acting chops and have delivered some memorable performances in the past.

Many believe it’s John’s best in career while Deepika has delivered a stunning performance. Watch out for Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana and Salman Khan's cameo.

Visual treat

The film has been shot on a grand scale, with stunning visuals and picturesque locations. Fans can expect to be treated to some breathtaking cinematography, adding to the overall cinematic experience.

Deleted scenes

Director Siddharth Anand hinted that the OTT version may include a deleted scene featuring Pathaan's backstory and religion. One of the deleted scenes may include a more detailed version of how Pathaan was found in a movie theatre.

Shah Rukh Khan

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan's come-back to the big screen after a hiatus of almost three years, making it an eagerly anticipated film for his fans. His performance in the movie has been widely appreciated. After decades in the industry, SRK managed to do his first action movie in 2023.