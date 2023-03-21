Yash Raj Films' latest production, Pathaan, has broken records and become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, with a domestic box office collection of over ₹540 crore and crossing the ₹1,000-crore mark worldwide. The movie has celebrated its 50-day theatrical run and is still showing in theatres in countries like the US, Canada, UAE, Egypt, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

