'Pathaan' becomes Shah Rukh's fastest to earn ₹300 crore in India2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 05:23 PM IST
- This is superstar Shah Rukh Khan's first film to earn ₹300 crore on the 7th day of release
Yash Raj Films (YRF) produced ‘Pathaan’ is inching close to entering the ₹300 crore club on Tuesday. This will superstar Shah Rukh Khan's first film to earn ₹300 crore on the 7th day of release. On the global stage, the film is doing quite well close to ₹600 crore.
