Yash Raj Films (YRF) produced ‘Pathaan’ is inching close to entering the ₹300 crore club on Tuesday. This will superstar Shah Rukh Khan's first film to earn ₹300 crore on the 7th day of release. On the global stage, the film is doing quite well close to ₹600 crore.

In India, ‘Pathaan’ has earned a total of ₹296.5 crore till now. The film did wonders in the initial two days, however, the revenue has been fluctuating after that. On the first day, the film did a grand opening with ₹55 crore in India. The amount jumped on Day 2 and the earnings reached ₹68 crore. On the third day, it came down to ₹38 crore, but during the weekends, the revenues jumped to ₹51.5 and 58.5 crore.

On Monday, the film hit the lowest mark and earned ₹25.5 crore. The ₹296.5 crore amount is just for the Hindi language version of the film and does not include the dubbed version which will add around ₹10.75 crore to take the total amount to around ₹307.25.

Considering the global response to the film, ‘Pathaan’ became grand on the very first day as it earned ₹106 crore worldwide. The film has earned ₹224.6 crore from the global audience till now.

‘Pathaan’ is Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after four years. The movie is also considered as the return of the superstar as the fans were disappointed with the previous few performances by the Shah Rukh, even though those films did commercially well, due to his stardom.

The film which is a spy thriller is the fourth in the spy universe of Aditya Chopra. ‘Pathaan’ follows Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019)