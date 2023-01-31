'Pathaan' becomes Shah Rukh's fastest to earn 300 crore in India

In India, ‘Pathaan’ has earned a total of ₹296.5 crore till now. The film did wonders in the initial two days, however, the revenue has been fluctuating after that. On the first day, the film did a grand opening with ₹55 crore in India. The amount jumped on Day 2 and the earnings reached ₹68 crore. On the third day, it came down to ₹38 crore, but during the weekends, the revenues jumped to ₹51.5 and 58.5 crore.