Pathaan controversy: TMC uses old video of BJP's Smriti Irani in saffron bikini to hit back at BJP2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2022, 10:33 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's next movie Pathaan is under fire even before its release.
Shah Rukh Khan's next movie Pathaan is under fire even before its release.
Even before its release, Shah Rukh Khan's next movie "Pathaan" is receiving criticism. The uproar started when the YouTube video for one of its songs, Besharam Rang, was made public. In the song, actress Deepika Padukone is wearing a saffron bikini, which has infuriated a specific segment of society that claim the usage of the saffron bikini is derogatory to Hinduism.