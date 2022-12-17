Now, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) is using an old video of Smriti Irani to slam the involvement of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Deepika Padukone's saffron bikini controversy. Riju Dutta, the national spokesperson for TMC, shared a video of Irani competing in the Miss India 1998 swimsuit round. In the video, she is seen wearing a saffron bikini. Dutta wrote “Rang de tu mohe gerua (Colour me saffron), using the line from a popular Arijit Singh song from SRK-starrer Dilwale, while sharing the video.