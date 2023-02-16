Pathaan Day on 17 February: Ticket prices slashed to ₹110. Details here
- The Sidhdarth Anand directed movie starring Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham crossed ₹500 crores at national box office collection (NBOC).
The Yash Raj Films Production has announced that Pathaan day on 17 February. As the film enters its 4th week, it continues to roar at the Box office.
