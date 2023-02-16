The Yash Raj Films Production has announced that Pathaan day on 17 February. As the film enters its 4th week, it continues to roar at the Box office.

The Sidhdarth Anand directed movie starring Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham crossed ₹500 crores national box office collection (NBOC). To celebrate this historic achievement, the ticket price for the movie has been slashed to flat ₹110 on 17 February.

The slashed ticket prices will be applicable for all languages in India.

In a tweet, Pathaan's producer Yash Raj Films in a tweet announced this news. It wrote, “#PathaanDay incoming! Pathaan crosses 500 crores NBOC. Come celebrate with us this Friday. Book tickets at ₹110/- flat across all shows in India at PVR Cinemas, Inox Movies, Cinepolis and other participating cinemas."

#PathaanDay incoming! 💥 #Pathaan crosses 500 crores NBOC. Come celebrate with us this Friday. Book tickets at ₹ 110/- flat across all shows in India at @_PVRCinemas | @INOXMovies | @IndiaCinepolis and other participating cinemas! pic.twitter.com/7fuM0nU51c — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 16, 2023

As reported by Pinkvilla, Miraj, Movie Time, Mukta A2 are among other cinemas have also participated in the Pathaan Day fever. Earlier on 14 February, Pathaan became the fifth highest-grossing Indian film after beating Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar. The movie's gross worldwide collection now stands at ₹946 crore, according to figures revealed by Yash Raj Films on its official Twitter handle.

However, the film is still behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Dangal, KGF Chapter 2, and SS Rajamouli's RRR. Pathaan is an action thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films. Written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala from a story by Anand, the film is about Pathaan, an exiled RAW agent, who must work with ISI agent Rubina to take down Jim, a former RAW agent-turned-traitor, who is planning to spread a deadly lab-generated virus across India.

Speaking about the film's success, Shah Rukh khan said, “I think this genre of film nobody knows better than Siddharth. He knows this kind of cinema very well. I just love the world that Siddharth makes." “It's an action film that is close to my heart. I think it is made with a lot of goodness by a lot of good people... I think it's cinematic, which is the call of the day. It's a film you want to watch on a big screen," he added.

The movie also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. "Pathaan", which marks Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in over four years, is the fourth title in YRF's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).

