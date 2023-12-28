Shah Rukh Khan is known for his #AskSRK sessions on X (formerly Twitter). He answers fans’ questions for around an hour. On December 27, when he started a similar session on the micro-blogging platform, one fan asked him a rather tricky question.

SRK was asked to choose among Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, his three releases this year. While most actors typically prefer to give politically correct answers by saying they love all their films, Khan actually picked one of these.

“If you have to choose between Pathaan Jawan and Dunki, which was the hardest and the most demanding film for you?" asked the fan. Shah Rukh picked the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, which had been released on December 21. And, he gave reasons for it.

“When u have to deal with varied emotions it’s always more of a work for an actor. So Dunki it is," declared King Khan.