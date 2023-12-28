Shah Rukh Khan is known for his #AskSRK sessions on X (formerly Twitter). He answers fans’ questions for around an hour. On December 27, when he started a similar session on the micro-blogging platform, one fan asked him a rather tricky question. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SRK was asked to choose among Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, his three releases this year. While most actors typically prefer to give politically correct answers by saying they love all their films, Khan actually picked one of these.

Also Read: Dunki Box Office collection Day 7: SRK’s movie set to become 7th biggest Bollywood film of 2023 “If you have to choose between Pathaan Jawan and Dunki, which was the hardest and the most demanding film for you?" asked the fan. Shah Rukh picked the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, which had been released on December 21. And, he gave reasons for it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“When u have to deal with varied emotions it’s always more of a work for an actor. So Dunki it is," declared King Khan.

The Bollywood actor was also asked about his favourite song from the film. He said it was “O Maahi". Arijit Singh is the singer of the romantic song, written by Irshad Kamil and composed by Pritam.

Unlike action movies like Pathaan and Jawan, Dunki falls in the drama genre. This is the first cinematic collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. The movie deals with the subject of illegal immigration and homecoming. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Salaar Box Office collection Day 6: Prabhas’ movie falls behind SRK’s Dunki in overseas earnings SRK vs SRK There have been mixed reviews of the movie. While many have loved the film, there are others who found it disappointing. In terms of business, Dunki is Khan’s weakest film among his three releases of 2023. Pathaan, released in January, opened with ₹57 crore in the domestic Box Office. Jawan, released in September, had an even bigger opening in India, ₹89.5 crore.

Also Read: Dunki: 4 key money lessons you can learn from the Shah Rukh Khan film Dunki, on the contrary, had a lukewarm response as it collected ₹29.2 crore on its release day in India.

