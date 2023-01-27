Pathaan: Kashmir theatre gets ‘Housefull’ after 32 years, INOX 'grateful to King Khan’2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Up until the late 1980s, the Kashmir Valley was home to almost a dozen independent movie theatres, but they were forced to close their doors after receiving threats from militant groups.
Kashmir is an integral part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan as it plays an important role in the movie’s storyline. At the same time, SRK’s spy thriller has brought joy to theatre owners in the Valley as well. INOX, while sharing a photo of a “Housefull" sign, has posted that the theatre had a full house after 32 long years.
