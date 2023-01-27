Kashmir is an integral part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan as it plays an important role in the movie’s storyline. At the same time, SRK’s spy thriller has brought joy to theatre owners in the Valley as well. INOX, while sharing a photo of a “Housefull" sign, has posted that the theatre had a full house after 32 long years.

“Today, with #Pathaan frenzy gripping the nation, we are grateful to KING KHAN for bringing the treasured #HOUSEFULL sign back to the Kashmir Valley after 32 long years! Thank you #ShahRukhKhan," it tweeted.

When we checked on BookMyShow, INOX: Srinagar Shivpora has six shows on January 27 between 2:30 PM and 6 PM, and five out of those are either sold out or “filling fast" or “almost full". A similar trend was obvious for the weekend, January 28 and 29.

Kashmir has shown “extraordinary love" to Pathaan and Shah Rukh Khan. INOX Srinagar posted in a separate tweet while adding that all shows were “housefull on the first day, January 25.

In September 2022, After being closed for thirty years owing to militant threats and attacks, movie theatres in the Valley reopened with a special screening of the Aamir Khan-starrer Lal Singh Chaddha.

Up until the late 1980s, the Kashmir Valley was home to almost a dozen independent movie theatres, but they were forced to close their doors after receiving threats from militant groups.

Kashmir's first multiplex run by INOX includes three theatres with a combined seating capacity of 520 people. A food court on the property promotes regional cuisine.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha responded to a question regarding if the government intended to convey a statement by constructing such movie theatres. “There is no message," he said in September 2022.

“Cinema is a powerful creative medium which reflects the culture, values and aspirations of the people. It opens the door to the world of knowledge, new discoveries and enables people to get a better understanding of each other’s culture," LG added.

(With PTI inputs)

