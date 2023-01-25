Pathaan Movie Release and Review Live Updates: ‘Best action movie this decade’
Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has ranked as the second-highest advance booking grosser when compared to past blockbuster releases.
Audience expectations for the movie have grown tenfold as the controversies surrounding it have begun to wane. This is demonstrated by the increasing number of reservations made in advance that Pathaan has been getting.
“High voltage action drama with amazing VFX. Too many surprises," wrote one viewer.
“Pathaan is the best action movie this decade. Very Entertaining Action-Thriller movie, from start to end you will not take a break for anything. Expect high adrenaline chasing sequences, fresh spy story, super tight racy screenplay, amazing locations, superstar cameos, blockbuster music, with Terrific Direction & Performances by #ShahRukhKhan & #JohnAbraham. Five out of Five star," comes from another common man.
“Pathaan was a film worth awarding 10/10 stars, Pathan is a patriotic film and the story of a soldier who does not care for his life for his country," says one reviewer.
Many of those who have watched the movie are going gaga over the action scene in the movie that takes place on the top of a train. The scene was a part of the trailer as well.
For the time being, VHP will not oppose Pathaan. “Keeping our earlier objections in mind, changes made in the film are correct. After watching the film, if we find anything objectionable, then we'll reconsider opposing the film," Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesman Shriraj Nair said.
This is SRK's “most electric entry in years, followed by a skilfully choreographed action set piece w/ his iconic shotgun," says one reviewer.
“Shah Rukh Khan brings back the ‘mass’ to the massala entertainers, Deepika Padukone could burn your screen!" says KoiMoi.com.
“I was really scared about its storyline but it did not upset me it was 4/5. And beside storyline, screenplay dialogues and everything were just superb. I wont spoil anything here go watch it. All the audience in the theatre were really enjoying the movie. Watching that love from audience i think this movie is a lambi race ka ghoda (sic)," comes another public review.
Pathaan early reviews are out, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans get overwhelmed with joy.
“Pathaan is once in a lifetime film. The action episodes are just lit. Even if you are a neutral audience, you can't resist yourself clapping and whistling at the action scenes between John and srk (sic)," wrote one viewer. "Music is great. Salman cameo is top notch. Single screens will lit up for sure.Be ready for a hell of ride. Special mention to interval bang and climax. Not to forget, Bgm is world class.Overall pathaan is made of theatre experience (sic).
“The movie is a Suspense ride through out. Great cameos and Hints, Over the top Actions, Gripping, Fast paced and Great to see this new avatar of SRK. Siddharth Anand has yet Again Delivered like he did with War. There r twist and turns in the movie for that u shall watch it first," reviews one viewer.
Early reviews of Pathaan give the action, visual effects, and background music in the film high marks. “What a wonderful experience, crazy with so many cameos. One of the best action thrillers from Bollywood. Really entertaining and almost unexpectedly good. SRK really took the time and worked hard for 4 years to get something serious. Won't spoil anything but go watch it," one viewer wrote.
Pathaan is also one of the first Bollywood movies to top the charts for advance reservations in the southern regions of the nation. Three well-known single-screen movie theatres in Mumbai, Gaiety, Galaxy, and Maratha Mandir, all had 70-80% of their seats filled.
To make room for SRK's Pathaan, more than 25 single-screen cinema theatres are anticipated to reopen nationally. Shah Rukh Khan recently provided a list of single-screen theatres set to open in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Goa in a tweet.
Pathaan has had a greater booking rate compared to a number of previous movies, including War (4.10 lakh tickets sold), Thugs of Hindostan (3.46 lakh tickets sold), and even Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (3.40 lakh tickets sold).
With the amount of anticipation and expectations at an all-time high, Pathaan is set to get off to an amazing start. According to trade predictions, the eagerly anticipated SRK movie may make more than ₹45 crore on its opening day.
In India, Pathan will release on roughly 5,000 screens. The film is Shah Rukh Khan's first to have 6 AM shows. The Yash Raj Films production will be launched in theatres the day before Republic Day 2023, giving Pathaan a five-day extended opening weekend.
The KGF - Chapter 2 (Hindi) release, which achieved 5.15 lakh sales, was exceeded by the Yash Raj Film (YRF) production. With ticket sales of 5.21 lakh, Pathaan outperformed it. 6.5 lakh tickets were sold for the Hindi version of Baahubali 2.
