Pathaan will make its premiere on about 5,000 screens in India. Shah Rukh Khan's movie is the first of his to have 6 AM showings. The day before Republic Day in 2023, the Yash Raj Films production will be released in theatres, giving Pathaan a five-day extended opening weekend.

Pathaan is expected to start off fantastically since there is an all-time high level of anticipation and expectations. The much-awaited SRK film may earn more than ₹45 crore on its opening day, according to trade projections.

At the same time, SRK fans have been eagerly waiting to know when Pathaan will be released on an OTT platform so that they can watch the film online without having to go to theatres. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has changed movie-going behaviour for many Indian movie lovers, there is a lot of interest in knowing Pathaan’s OTT release date.

The SRK film, which fans have been waiting for, will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video three months after its theatrical release, on April 25, media reports citing leaked information suggest.

Meanwhile, Pathaan appears to have been illegally released online a day before its release, despite a request by the producers to stop piracy. The Yash Raj Films production will be available in more than 100 countries. There are media reports that suggest that a pirated copy of the film is available online on at least two websites.

Nevertheless, Shah Rukh Khan’s new movie has outperformed KGF - Chapter 2 (Hindi), which had 5.15 lakh sales. With sales of 5.21 lakh tickets, Pathaan outperformed it but failed to go beyond the first-day ticket sales of Baahubali 2's Hindi release of 6.5 lakh.

Pathaan has started gaining massive positive momentum with rave reviews coming on its way. On Twitter, several viewers shared clips of the movie recorded from movie theatres that show people cheering for SRK. Many people are equally excited about Deepika Padukone’s stunning avatar, Salman Khan’s “10-minute cameo" and John Abraham’s performance in the movie.