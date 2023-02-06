Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan seems to be in no mood to pause its victorious journey at the box office as it inching closer to ₹850-crore worldwide collection.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bal tweeted the numbers while informing that the early estimates for Pathaan’s all India net second Sunday collection was a “whopping" ₹28 crore. He also mentioned earlier that Pathaan had cleared ₹500-crore gross in India and ₹800 crore globally at the end of the second Sunday.

With ₹500-crore in India alone, Pathaan stands among the top movies in terms of India net collection of all time, including all languages. Baahubali 2 The Conclusion remains at the very top with ₹1,030 crore while KGF Chapter 2 claims the second spot with ₹859 crore. With ₹772 crore India net collection, RRR remains at number three. Pathaan, after surpassing the ₹500-crore mark, moved past Baahubali ( ₹421 crore) to claim the number four position.

Pathaan earlier crossed the numbers for Aamir Khan's Dangal collections and became the first Hindi film to cross ₹400 crore in India.

Pathaan’s popularity has gone way beyond the Indian box office. Following reports of illegal movie showings in Pakistan, the Sindh Board of Films Censor (SBFC) took appropriate action. According to reports, the screenings that were taking place at the Defence Housing Authority in Karachi have ended.

Details of the screening were also reported in a Pakistani newspaper, which stated that it was planned to be "not HD, but really good and clear." It further stated that the screen was 8 feet by 10 feet, indicating that Pathaan was not being shown in a typical movie theatre.

In 2019, India and Pakistan stopped screening movies belonging to each other’s country after both Pakistani and Indian producers and filmmakers made the choice to forgo working with any of the artists from that country.

Many people have hailed Pathaan for showing that the nation is more important than politics or religion without directly giving much reference to religion or politics. Earlier in a press conference, Shah Rukh Khan called Deepika Padukone “Amar" himself “Akbar" and John Abraham “Anthony" to convey how diversity worked in favour of India.

