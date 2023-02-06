Pathaan reaches ₹850 crore: Shah Rukh Khan’s spy thriller remains unstoppable
With ₹500-crore in India alone, Pathaan stands among the top movies in terms of India net collection of all time.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan seems to be in no mood to pause its victorious journey at the box office as it inching closer to ₹850-crore worldwide collection.
