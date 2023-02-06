Pathaan reaches 850 crore: Shah Rukh Khan’s spy thriller remains unstoppable

With ₹500-crore in India alone, Pathaan stands among the top movies in terms of India net collection of all time, including all languages. Baahubali 2 The Conclusion remains at the very top with ₹1,030 crore while KGF Chapter 2 claims the second spot with ₹859 crore. With ₹772 crore India net collection, RRR remains at number three. Pathaan, after surpassing the ₹500-crore mark, moved past Baahubali ( ₹421 crore) to claim the number four position.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}