Bollywood fans are celebrating Shah Rukh Khan's new film 'Pathan' and people are thronging to theaters witness the magic by the superstar. The level of enthusiasm of fans for their star is reaching simmering heights, so Mumbai's iconic Maratha Mandir theatre has decided to screen 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' simultaneously with 'Pathan'.

"Such enthusiasm has been seen after many years," executive director of Maratha Mandir theater Manoj Desai said while speaking to news agency ANI. He is also the executive director of G7 multiplex in Mumbai.

“The film is being screened in 2 theatres of 1000-1000 seat capacity in G7 Multiplex. While 2000 people are watching the movie, another 2000 are standing outside and some people are separately there to buy tickets. There was no place to set foot on the day the film was released. Today i.e. Saturday also the collection is very good and Sunday is full," he added.

“In my second theatre Maratha Mandir, there is only Shah Rukh. His film 'Dil Wale Dulhania Le Jayenge' has been running for 28 years on one side and now 'Pathan' is on the other," Desai said.

After some controversies over a particular song in the ‘Pathan’ film, some social groups started a campaign to boycott the film. Shah Rukh Khan and his family were also dragged into the controversy with some objectionable language used against the actor. Desai requested all Shah Rukh's fans to not indulge in such activities and not boycott any film.

"Such words should not be spoken for Shahrukh. He has also done brilliant and patriotic films like 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani', 'Veer Zara' and 'Chak De India'. Movies are made for entertainment. It should be seen as entertainment. Hindu-Muslim does not work in this industry or among the audience. No spectator buys a ticket seeing Hindu or Muslim. They watch the movies they like," Desai said.

The executive director also rejected the comments by actress Kangana Ranaut who said that the film should be called ‘Indian Pathan.’

"Kangana Ranaut is a big and good actress. She should talk good things. We made the film 'Khuda Gawah' in which Afghani Pathans were shown. Pathan is Pathan. Now should the Pathans of different areas be shown in this country?" he asked.

‘Pathan’ is Bollywood's biggest opener as the movie earned ₹106 crore worldwide on the first day of screening, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said.

