Pathan being screened simultaneously with DDLJ at ‘this’ iconic theater in Mumbai2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 09:30 PM IST
- 'Pathan’ is Bollywood's biggest opener as the movie earned ₹106 crore worldwide on the first day of screening
Bollywood fans are celebrating Shah Rukh Khan's new film 'Pathan' and people are thronging to theaters witness the magic by the superstar. The level of enthusiasm of fans for their star is reaching simmering heights, so Mumbai's iconic Maratha Mandir theatre has decided to screen 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' simultaneously with 'Pathan'.
