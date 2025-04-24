Setback to Tahawwur Rana, Delhi’s Patiala House Court dismisses plea seeking permission to talk to his family over phone

In a setback to 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana, Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday dismissed his plea seeking permission to talk to his family over phone.

"Not allowed," special Judge Chander Jit Singh held.

Rana filed the plea through his lawyer and said talking to his family members was a fundamental right and they must be worried about his well being.

However, the NIA opposed the application, arguing he could share crucial information if allowed to speak with his family members.

Opposing Tahawwur Rana's plea, NIA said that the investigation is in a crucial stage.

“In such a situation, if he is allowed to talk to his family members, he can leak some important information,” argued NIA.

Earlier this month, the key conspirator in Mumbai attacks was extradition from the US following years of sustained efforts and after the terror mastermind's last-ditch efforts to get a stay on his extradition from the US failed.

On April 11, the NIA took Rana into 18-day custody to question him in detail to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai that claimed 166 lives.

A known associate of 26/11 mastermind David Coleman Headley, also known as Daood Gilani, Rana is believed to be one of the main conspirators behind the attacks.

The 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman is being interrogated for eight to ten hours daily by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths to unravel a larger conspiracy behind the dreaded strikes.

"Rana has been cooperating during the questioning," reported PTI quoting a source.

The sources said Rana has so far asked for only three things -- a pen, paper sheets or notepad and Quran -- which have been provided to him.

Rana has been charged with numerous offenses, including conspiracy, murder, commission of a terrorist act, and forgery in the country.