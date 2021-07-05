In a rare geture, 25 year old Arshdeep Singh was finally being repatriated from Melbourne, Australia . Arshdeep is suffering from chronic renal failure and is being airlifted today after a hectic parley between both the Australian and the Indian governments On his arrival, he will be shifted to a Gurugram hospital.

Earlier the mother of Arshdeep, a widow, has sought direction to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to provide all medical assistance and supervise the treatment of her son who is hospitalised in Melbourne with end-stage renal failure requiring dialysis and is in a critical situation.

The woman, Inderjeet Kaur, said her son Arshdeep Singh had gone to Australia in 2018 to pursue higher studies on a student visa and on June 9, 2021, she came to know that he has been admitted to a hospital there.

#WATCH | In a rare gesture, Indian, Australian Govts on request of Indian World Forum facilitates repatriation of 25 yr old Arshdeep Singh from Melbourne. He's suffering from chronic renal failure & is being airlifted today. On his arrival, he'll be shifted to a Gurugram hospital pic.twitter.com/QeDCq3OvNX — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

Centre government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul informed the Delhi High Courtthat though visa and travel exemption has been granted to the woman, they have now received a fresh application from the family seeking to arrange for repatriation of the son to India.

