Patient suffering from terminal illness repatriated from Australia for treatment in India

In a rare geture, 25 year old Arshdeep Singh was finally being repatriated from Melbourne, Australia. Arshdeep is suffering from chronic renal failure and is being airlifted today after a hectic parley between both the Australian and the Indian governments On his arrival, he will be shifted to a Gurugram hospital.

Earlier the mother of Arshdeep, a widow, has sought direction to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to provide all medical assistance and supervise the treatment of her son who is hospitalised in Melbourne with end-stage renal failure requiring dialysis and is in a critical situation.

The woman, Inderjeet Kaur, said her son Arshdeep Singh had gone to Australia in 2018 to pursue higher studies on a student visa and on June 9, 2021, she came to know that he has been admitted to a hospital there.

Centre government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul informed the Delhi High Courtthat though visa and travel exemption has been granted to the woman, they have now received a fresh application from the family seeking to arrange for repatriation of the son to India.

