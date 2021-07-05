{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a rare geture, 25 year old Arshdeep Singh was finally being repatriated from Melbourne, Australia. Arshdeep is suffering from chronic renal failure and is being airlifted today after a hectic parley between both the Australian and the Indian governments On his arrival, he will be shifted to a Gurugram hospital.

In a rare geture, 25 year old Arshdeep Singh was finally being repatriated from Melbourne, Australia. Arshdeep is suffering from chronic renal failure and is being airlifted today after a hectic parley between both the Australian and the Indian governments On his arrival, he will be shifted to a Gurugram hospital.

The woman, Inderjeet Kaur, said her son Arshdeep Singh had gone to Australia in 2018 to pursue higher studies on a student visa and on June 9, 2021, she came to know that he has been admitted to a hospital there.

Centre government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul informed the Delhi High Courtthat though visa and travel exemption has been granted to the woman, they have now received a fresh application from the family seeking to arrange for repatriation of the son to India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}