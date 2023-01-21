Patients at AIIMS' Cardio Neurosciences Centre now get 'free drop service'1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 03:36 PM IST
AIIMS: The patients would be dropped anywhere within the boundaries of the Union Territory of Delhi.
The Cardio Neurosciences Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has started a free drop service for patients to their residence after being discharged from the hospital.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×