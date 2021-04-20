Subscribe
Home >News >India >'Patients cannot wait': Delhi HC slams Centre over oxygen supply

'Patients cannot wait': Delhi HC slams Centre over oxygen supply

Workers prepare beds at a Covid care centre
2 min read . 06:47 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The court told the central government that enough oxygen was not being supplied to Covid-19 patients in Delhi
  • It also suggested creating a mobile application consisting of a list of people who can be vaccinated

The Delhi High Court came down heavily upon the central government on Tuesday over delay till 22 April in banning the use of oxygen by industries amid an alarming Covid-19 surge.

"Why have not you banned it from today? Every life is very important and valuable," the HC said.

The court told the central government that enough oxygen was not being supplied to Covid-19 patients in Delhi. "Industries can wait. Patients cannot. Human lives are at stake," the HC stated.

It has asked the Centre to inform about the industries to whom the supply of oxygen cannot be curtailed.

The court has also issued a notice of contempt to oxygen firm Inox for not complying with Court's order. HC said it was informed that oxygen supply to various hospitals in Delhi is about to get exhausted in four to eight hours.

The Centre stated that the government is taking all the possible steps and is further committed to take any steps to provide feasible assistance to the Delhi government as and when required.

The Delhi HC has ordered to increase the Covid beds in the hospitals which is able to generate oxygen for its own use.

The court, during the hearing, also raised concerns over Covid-19 vaccine wastage and said, "We are wasting precious time."

"Why are we wasting even one shot, why can't we deal with it?" the court said.

It also suggested creating a mobile application consisting of a list of people who can be vaccinated. "Give it to people willing to take it. Those drops which can save the lives, are being wasted," said the court.

Talking about the dip in vaccination numbers, the court said, "If we wait for 10 days, the problem may persist. We are losing valuable and young lives. The pandemic does not discriminate. Whomsoever needs vaccines, give them. Everyone needs vaccination."

It also expressed concern over the hoarding of some essential drugs. "The Centre should act against people who are hoarding medicines, come out with some norms," the court said.

About reports furnished for Covid-19 tests, the court said it should be on a first come first serve basis. "Sample taken first should be processed first and reported first," it said.

