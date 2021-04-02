NEW DELHI: Patients of rare diseases will soon be eligible for a one-tome treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). The proposal is a part of the draft National Rare Disease Policy 2021 released by union health ministry this week.

"Financial support up to Rs20 lakh under the Umbrella Scheme of Rashtriya Arogaya Nidhi shall be provided by the central government for treatment of those rare diseases that require a one-time treatment (diseases listed under Group 1)," the policy document reads. “Beneficiaries for such financial assistance would not be limited to below poverty line (BPL) families, but extended to about 40% of the population, who are eligible as per 23 norms of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), for their treatment in Government tertiary hospitals only," it said.

The government has said that it will also assist in voluntary crowd-funding for treatment as it will be difficult to fully finance treatment of high-cost rare diseases.

The policy has categorised rare diseases in three groups - disorders amenable to one-time curative treatment; those requiring long term or lifelong treatment; and diseases for which definitive treatment is available but challenges are to make optimal patient selection for benefit.

Advocacy groups, however, have expressed concerns about the lack of funding support in the policy for patients diagnosed with life-threatening rare, genetic disorders.

“The new policy offers no support to the patients, awaiting treatment for a long time since the earlier National Policy for Treatment of Rare Diseases 2017 was kept in abeyance. In the absence of any funding support for the life-saving therapies, close to 130 odd patients are left with no option but to wait for the inevitable," Manjit Singh, National President of Lysosomal Storage Disorders Society of India said.

There are 7000-8000 rare diseases, but less than 5% have treatment therapies. About 95% rare diseases have no approved treatment and less than 1 in 10 receiving disease specific treatment. Where drugs are available, they are prohibitively expensive, placing immense strain on resources.

While union health ministry cited the need to balance competing priorities of public health in resource-constrained settings, experts have explained the argument as lack of proactive response to address the immediate treatment needs of 130-odd patients with treatable conditions, for which the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved therapies are already available in the country.

Patients and their support groups had recently written to the health ministry seeking creation of an immediate seed-funding of Rs80-100 crore, prioritising and encouraging states to match the grant for diseases which have demonstrated a proof of concept in providing life-saving therapy to rare disease patients in the country.

The commonly reported rare diseases, include primary immunodeficiency disorders, Lysosomal storage disorders (Gaucher’s disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses, Pompe disease, fabry disease etc.) small molecule inborn errors of metabolism (Maple Syrup urine disease, organic acidemias, etc.), cystic fibrosis, osteogenesis imperfecta, certain forms of muscular dystrophies, and spinal muscular atrophy.

