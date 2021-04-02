Patients of rare disease to get treatment under Ayushman Bharat

"Financial support up to Rs20 lakh under the Umbrella Scheme of Rashtriya Arogaya Nidhi shall be provided by the central government for treatment of those rare diseases that require a one-time treatment (diseases listed under Group 1)," the policy document reads. “Beneficiaries for such financial assistance would not be limited to below poverty line (BPL) families, but extended to about 40% of the population, who are eligible as per 23 norms of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), for their treatment in Government tertiary hospitals only," it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}