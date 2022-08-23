Patna ADM thrashes protesting teaching job aspirant; Tejashwi Yadav orders probe

While addressing the media persons in Patna, Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav said, Lathi charge was done to control students taking out a protest march in Patna wherein the ADM was thrashing a STET candidate. Enquiry committee made; strict actions will be taken against him if found guilty.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday ordered a committee probe into the incident wherein an Additional District Magistrate (ADM) beat up a Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) candidate during a protest march in Patna on Monday, after a video of the same went viral on social media.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday ordered a committee probe into the incident wherein an Additional District Magistrate (ADM) beat up a Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) candidate during a protest march in Patna on Monday, after a video of the same went viral on social media.
In the video, the ADM could be seen bashing the young protestor with a stick, while the latter was holding a Tricolour and rolling on the ground.
In the video, the ADM could be seen bashing the young protestor with a stick, while the latter was holding a Tricolour and rolling on the ground.
A consolidated investigation report of the viral video, showing ADM thrashing a STET candidate during a protest march in Patna, to be submitted within two days, news agency ANI has reported citing Patna DM.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A consolidated investigation report of the viral video, showing ADM thrashing a STET candidate during a protest march in Patna, to be submitted within two days, news agency ANI has reported citing Patna DM.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
Earlier while addressing the media persons in Patna, Yadav said, "Lathi charge was done to control students taking out a protest march in Patna wherein the ADM was thrashing a STET candidate. Enquiry committee made; strict actions will be taken against him if found guilty."
Earlier while addressing the media persons in Patna, Yadav said, "Lathi charge was done to control students taking out a protest march in Patna wherein the ADM was thrashing a STET candidate. Enquiry committee made; strict actions will be taken against him if found guilty."
On Monday, the Office of Yadav tweeted, "Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister spoke to Patna District Magistrate over the phone. DM has constituted an inquiry committee under the leadership of Patna Central SP and DDC that why ADM himself lathi-charged the candidates, and what was the situation? If found guilty, action will be taken against the concerned officer."
On Monday, the Office of Yadav tweeted, "Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister spoke to Patna District Magistrate over the phone. DM has constituted an inquiry committee under the leadership of Patna Central SP and DDC that why ADM himself lathi-charged the candidates, and what was the situation? If found guilty, action will be taken against the concerned officer."
Police lathi-charged and used water cannons to disperse teaching job aspirants in Patna.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Police lathi-charged and used water cannons to disperse teaching job aspirants in Patna.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sharing the video on Twitter, the BJP in Bihar slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government and the ADM saying, "Is this government blind, which sticks on the tricolour, is this government deaf? For one it is a hobby, for one it is fun and for the public, it is a compulsion."
Sharing the video on Twitter, the BJP in Bihar slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government and the ADM saying, "Is this government blind, which sticks on the tricolour, is this government deaf? For one it is a hobby, for one it is fun and for the public, it is a compulsion."
Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar on 12 August confirmed to work on the promise assured by Tejashwi Yadav to provide 10 lakh jobs, which he made while spearheading the RJD's campaign during the assembly elections in 2020.
Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar on 12 August confirmed to work on the promise assured by Tejashwi Yadav to provide 10 lakh jobs, which he made while spearheading the RJD's campaign during the assembly elections in 2020.