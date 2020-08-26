Patna airport expansion: Work on new terminal building underway

The construction work for the new terminal building at Patna's Jaiprakash Narayan International Airport is underway. In order to meet the rising traffic growth along with passenger facilitation, Patna airport has begun working on its expansion. Although the work on extension of the terminal building was hit during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The construction work for the new terminal building at Patna's Jaiprakash Narayan International Airport is underway. In order to meet the rising traffic growth along with passenger facilitation, Patna airport has begun working on its expansion. Although the work on extension of the terminal building was hit during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The new terminal building will be built at an approved estimated cost of ₹698 crore, which the Patna airport authorities hope to complete by March 2023, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) tweeted.

The new terminal building will be built at an approved estimated cost of ₹698 crore, which the Patna airport authorities hope to complete by March 2023, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) tweeted. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The terminal will have the departure lounge on the first floor and arrival area on the ground floor. The building will be able to handle 8 million passengers in a year.

"With separate departure and arrival levels, the new multi-level terminal building. will be 7 lakh sqft in area. The departure level that will connect the flyover will be well-connected with the arrival via lifts and a staircase. The building will be able to handle 8 million passengers a year," AAI said in a tweet.

The upcoming terminal building at Patna airport will be equipped with 52 check-in counters, in-line baggage handling system. The interiors will depict the art and culture of Bihar.

"The upcoming terminal building at Patna will be a 4-star GRIHA rated, energy-efficient building, equipped with 52 check-in counters, in-line baggage handling system, five conveyers for arriving passengers & five aerobridges. The interiors will depict the art and culture of Bihar," AAI tweeted.

The Jaiprakash Narayan International Airport, reckoned among the 20 busiest ones across the country has a short runway, running into about 6500 feet. The short runway of the airport also has the disadvantage of densely populated residential localities and commercial establishments at a short distance and the slightest undershooting or overshooting could have catastrophic consequences.

Topics Patna airport