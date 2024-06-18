Patna, Jaipur and Gujarat Airports receive bomb threat email, security heightened

Bomb threat emails were received by Patna, Jaipur, and Vadodara airports in India. Security measures were increased at Patna Airport, and investigations are ongoing.

Updated04:41 PM IST
Representative Image
Representative Image(Pixabay)

As many as three international airports in India – Patna, Jaipur and Gujarat – have received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday. 

News agency ANI reported at later afternoon today that Bihar's Patna Airport had received a bomb threat email, following with the security was heightened there. The Patna Airport Director said that further details into the matter are awaited.

Similarly, Rajasthan's Jaipur International Airport and Gujarat's Vadodara Airport have also received a bomb threat via email today. 

