Patna coaching centre firing case: Police lodge FIR against 'Khan sir', two others, say ‘video showed….’

Patna Police have filed an FIR against noted educator Faisal Khan, widely known as ‘Khan Sir’, along with two others, in connection with a firing and vandalism incident that took place outside his coaching institute on June 2.

The action follows an alleged attack earlier this week in which a group of individuals reportedly damaged property at the Khan Global Studies Institute and hurled stones at the premises.

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What did the police say? Police said two security guards linked to the institute have been arrested after video footage allegedly connected them to the incident.

The FIR, registered at Kadamkuan Police Station, includes charges under Section 109 (abetment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Sections 25(9), 27, and 35 of the Arms Act.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the City Superintendent of Police (Central), Patna, the incident occurred on the night of June 2 at approximately 10:10 PM. A group of individuals reportedly engaged in stone-pelting and vandalism at the Khan Global Studies coaching centre.

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"Following the incident, Case No. 410/26 was registered, and an investigation was launched. During the course of the probe, a video was recovered which showed two individuals engaging in aerial firing following the act of vandalism," the police statement read.

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Upon verification of the video footage, the police identified and detained two guards associated with the institute. Based on the investigation into the sequence of events and the recovery of the weapons, the police named Khan Sir and two others in the FIR under the abetment and Arms Act sections.

The police confirmed that the weapons used in the incident have been seized and forwarded to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.

"Further action will be taken based on the evidence collected during the ongoing investigation," the City SP's office added.

In light of the incident, the Patna Police also issued an appeal to the student community, urging them not to get swayed by professional rivalries or competition between various coaching centers.

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"All students are requested not to be misled by anyone amidst coaching center competitions. No compromise will be made regarding crime control and the maintenance of law and order," the statement emphasised.

What happened on June 3 outside Khan Sir's coaching institute? Hundreds of students on June 3 assembled outside Khan Sir's coaching institute near Musallahpur Haat in Patna, a day after a firing incident was reported at the premises. The situation prompted authorities to deploy a large number of security personnel in the area.

Many aspirants gathered outside the institute and staged protests, raising slogans and demanding greater safety amid heightened tensions. The unrest followed an incident in which a security guard was reportedly injured. “We want justice. We want security,” one student told ANI during the demonstration.

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According to reports, gunshots were fired outside the coaching centre on the night of June 2. A security guard was injured in the incident and was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.

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