Patna Court protects Khan Sir from arrest as guards who fired outside his institute face charges

The Patna District Court on Tuesday granted an interim stay on the arrest of educator Faisal Khan, widely known as Khan Sir, providing the prominent coaching figure with temporary legal protection in an Arms Act case that arose from a shooting incident outside his institute in the Bihari capital earlier this month.

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The order, passed by the District Judge at the Patna Civil Court, halts any immediate action against Khan Sir in connection with the First Information Report registered at Kadamkuan Police Station under Sections 109 and 418/2026 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25(9), 27, and 35 of the Arms Act. Three individuals were named in the FIR, including Khan Sir.

Patna court grants interim relief to Khan Sir in Arms Act case linked to security guards The legal proceedings stem from an incident on 2 June, when gunshots rang out outside Khan Sir's coaching institute, leaving a security guard injured. Police subsequently recovered video footage that showed two of the institute's personnel engaged in aerial firing during the aftermath of a vandalism incident at the premises. Upon verifying the footage, investigators detained and arrested the two guards.

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The decision to name Khan Sir in the case rested on the investigation's findings regarding the sequence of events and the recovery of the weapons involved. The educator was brought into the FIR under provisions relating to abetment alongside the Arms Act sections. The court, having heard the matter, concluded that sufficient grounds existed to stay the arrest while proceedings continue.

Police recover video of aerial firing and seize weapons for forensic examination "During the course of the probe, a video was recovered which showed two individuals engaging in aerial firing following the act of vandalism," police said in a statement. Both guards linked to the institute were identified through the footage, taken into custody, and subsequently arrested. The weapons recovered during the investigation have been seized and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for ballistic and forensic examination, the results of which are likely to bear on how the case develops.

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Rival coaching academy director Raushan Anand remains in judicial custody since 3 June The case has surfaced alongside a separate controversy involving a competing institution in Patna's fiercely contested coaching sector. Raushan Anand, Director of Gyan Bindu GS Academy, was remanded to judicial custody by the Patna Civil Court on 3 June, together with two associates identified as Abhishek and Gaurav. Anand has denied wrongdoing, alleging instead that his arrest forms part of a deliberate effort to destabilise his institution following a period of visible success.

"There is a conspiracy against us. After the success of the Bihar police exam results, they are trying to trap us. Kisan cold storage owners and Khan Sir together are attempting to ruin Gyan Bindu," Anand said.

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Teachers at Gyan Bindu Academy threaten hunger strike over Raushan Anand's continued detention Anand's continued custody has drawn a sharp response from within his institution. On Sunday, teachers and student representatives at the academy staged a public demonstration demanding his immediate release, calling the stated grounds for his arrest entirely without foundation.

Shashank Pathak, a history teacher at the institution, told ANI: "All the reasons cited for Raushan Anand Sir's arrest have proven to be baseless, and the administration is well aware of this; yet, he remains in custody. The grounds for his arrest are completely unfounded. We demand his immediate release; if Raushan Sir is not released, we will go on a hunger strike."

The gathering also raised pointed questions about why Khan Sir had not faced comparable action despite being named in the same FIR, adding a politically charged dimension to a dispute that has gripped Bihar's competitive preparatory education industry.

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Khan Sir's stay order offers temporary protection as the Arms Act case proceeds through courts The interim stay granted to Khan Sir on Tuesday shields him from immediate arrest, though the FIR itself remains active and the broader legal matter is far from resolved.

The court's intervention marks a significant, if provisional, turn in proceedings that have drawn considerable public attention given Khan Sir's substantial following among competitive examination aspirants across the country.

The case continues to be watched closely both for its legal implications and for what it reveals about tensions between rival coaching institutions in Bihar at a time when the sector's commercial and political stakes have never been higher.

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