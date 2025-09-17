Subscribe

Patna HC directs Congress to take down AI video of PM Modi's mother from social media

The Congress party's AI-generated video featuring Prime Minister Modi and his late mother has ignited a political controversy, prompting outrage from the BJP. 

Published17 Sep 2025, 12:35 PM IST
Ranchi, Sep 01 (ANI): BJP Mahila Morcha supporters and workers protesting against the alleged remarks about PM Modi and his late mother during Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, in Ranchi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Ranchi, Sep 01 (ANI): BJP Mahila Morcha supporters and workers protesting against the alleged remarks about PM Modi and his late mother during Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, in Ranchi on Monday. (ANI Photo)(Somnath Sen )

The Patna High Court on 17 September directed the Congress party to take down the AI-generated “deepfake" video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother from all social media platforms.

The order was pronounced by acting Chief Justice PB Bajantari, News18 said.

The Congress party came under fire after the Bihar unit posted an AI-generated video on social media showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi dreaming about his late mother, Heeraben Modi.

The Congress party's AI-generated video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother has sparked a political row with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling it ‘highly condemnable.’

The saffron party also accused the Congress party of having 'crossed all limits" and lowering the political discourse ahead of Bihar assembly elections.

BJP Delhi Election Cell convenor Sanket Gupta has filed an FIR at the North Avenue Police Station in Delhi on 13 September, against an AI-generated “deepfake” video posted by the Bihar Congress unit on its official X account. He alleged that the video “tarnished” the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, an official told PTI.

The video maligned the Prime Minister's image, grossly violating law, morality, and women's dignity.

(check back for updates)

 
 
