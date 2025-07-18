Patna hospital firing: Dramatic visuals show shooters celebrating, brandishing gun after killing Chandan Mishra

New visuals of the accused riding bikes and brazenly wielding a gun near the Paras Hospital have surfaced a day after armed and unidentified assailants opened fire inside the hospital, killing one in a targeted attack.

Advertisement

The CCTV footage shows six assailants near the scene on two bikes, one of them brazenly wielding a gun in his hand and waving it in the air. The video, now circulating on social media, shows the shooters appearing to celebrate after killing Chandan Mishra, who was himself facing murder charges, a Hindustan Times report said.

WATCH:

Advertisement

While HT.com could not independently verify the video circulating online, Jitendra Rana, Inspector General (IG) of the central range (Patna), told news agency PTI that all six assailants have been captured.

"Several teams have been formed to nab the accused. Police have identified all the accused who were involved in the killing of Chandan Mishra. At least six people have been detained in Patna and Buxar in connection with the incident,” he said.

According to a News18 report, police are analysing the footage frame by frame to identify the shooters and trace their escape route.

Chandan Mishra shot dead in Patna hospital Unidentified assailants shot dead a prisoner, Chandan Mishra, who was admitted to a hospital in Patna for treatment, police said on Thursday. Mishra was out on parole on the grounds of required medical attention and was admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment, when a group of five unidentified assailants barged into the hospital and shot him, Patna SSP Kartikay Sharma said.

Advertisement

According to an ANI report, Mishra was a known criminal with dozens of murder cases registered against him. The Police believe that the rival gang has carried out the shooting.

Initial probe suggested that the shooters are linked to a local real estate firm and have prior involvement in criminal activities. A viral video from the hospital showed the attackers entering the premises with guns and then fleeing moments after the shooting. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Will review the security system: Bihar DGP Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar on Thursday termed the firing incident at Paras Hospital in Patna as “unfortunate” and said the matter is of serious concern, particularly as the hospital has its own security arrangements.

Advertisement

“This is a very sad incident because the incident took place inside Paras, which is a famous hospital. It has its own security system. The criminals breached it completely and went inside. This is a matter of concern, and we will review the security system of Paras, why it happened and who was on duty, and draw the attention of the Paras management,” DGP Vinay Kumar told ANI.

“The deceased was a notorious criminal, and he was a terror in Buxar. He has been convicted of dozens of murder cases. He was sentenced to death, which was later converted to life imprisonment on appeal. Apart from that, at least three dozen cases are pending against him,” the DGP said.

Advertisement

Reacting to the incident, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday questioned the Bihar government, asking if “anyone was safe anywhere” in the state after unidentified assailants shot a prisoner admitted at a hospital in Patna.